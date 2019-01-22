PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado

EMBED </>More Videos

Eight bear cubs -- each weighing between 100 and 150 pounds - were transported by sled to their new artificial dens after their mothers died. (Video courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

COLORADO --
Eight orphaned bear cubs were given a new home for the winter by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

The bears - each weighing between 100 and 150 pounds - were orphaned last summer when their mothers died. The mothers died from being hit by a car or train, or had to be euthanized for entering a home or becoming a threat to the public.

The Colorado Parks & Wildlife posted video on Facebook last week showing parks officials moving three tranquilized cubs.

Using a sled, the tranquilized bears were transported to a den where they can stay for the rest of the winter at Pikes Peak in the Pike National Forest.

Four cubs share two dens built with downed logs, timbers and small branches, pine boughs and a mix of straw, hay and alfalfa.

Workers from Area 14 in Colorado Springs retrieved them from Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore. On the mountain, each bear was blindfolded and hobbled, in case they were to awaken from their drug-induced sleep, then carried by sled through deep snow, park and wildlife officials said.

The effort took two hours as a result of a couple bears waking up and abruptly sitting up before being given another dose of tranquilizer.

Once they reached the dens, the officers "crawled into the dens to precisely position the bears so they could easily breath and rest comfortably."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearbear cubnatureu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Miracle puppy' survives euthanasia, finds forever home
Firefighters rescue golden retriever that fell through ice
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Alleged gunman calls police on himself after fatal LI shooting
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
Plastic bag ban takes effect in New Jersey town
Chris Brown detained in France after rape complaint
House fire in Queens leaves 20 people homeless
Judge sets date for retrial in Karina Vetrano murder
Supreme Court allows military to implement transgender ban
Show More
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
Bitter cold remains, but temperatures begin to moderate
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Police hunt for clues 9 years after boy went missing in Brooklyn
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
More News