Osprey that flew into LIRR train last month released by wildlife officials

GREENPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- An osprey that accidentally flew into a LIRR train last month was released on Thursday by wildlife officials.The brown and white bird, later named 'Piper,' flew into a train in Greenport after it was hovering near the tracks.LIRR Engineer Ryan Dunaske says this is not the first time he has seen an osprey hovering near the tracks near Ronkonkoma and Greenport."I grew up in Massapequa, and remember seeing the comeback of the osprey, as DDT wiped them out years before," Dunaske said, "So my instinct told me to call wildlife rescue right away and try to save this one."A rescuer from Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center in Hampton Bays was able to locate the bird and safely remove it from the tracks.Wildlife officials said the bird was in good condition, despite having 10 damaged flight feathers.The bird had to go under a procedure to repair its damaged wings before its Thursday release.