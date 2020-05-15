Overweight Chihuahua abandoned in crate on side of New Jersey highway

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- A disabled and overweight Chihuahua is on the road to recovery after he was rescued from a crate on the side of a highway.Stanley was found locked in the crate on the side of Route 80 with cars speeding by.His rescuers at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge say he was frozen from fear when he was discovered on the side of the road.Stanley is believed to be 8 years old and weighs 21 pounds -- more than twice what he should, rendering him immobile. All four of his legs have deformities so he is unable to walk.He is now in a foster home where he is receiving the love and attention he deserves.He will need to lose weight in order to be fitted for a wheelchair and has a long road ahead of weight loss, therapy and medical care.if you would like to make a donation to RBARI to help.----------