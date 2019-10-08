Pets & Animals

Owning a dog helps you live longer, researchers say

Dogs could add years to your life, according to new research from the University of Toronto.

Researchers analyzed data from four million people in six countries.



They found dog owners had a lowered risk of dying early by 24%.

For those who already had a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31%.



A major factor could be pet owners who walk their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogsdepressionpetsstudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most 7 train service suspended after person struck in tunnel
2 brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide on UWS
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
4 men sought in attempted lurings of 4 kids in Brooklyn
3 homeless men killed in their sleep in NYC identified
High-pressure steam leak disrupts Manhattan traffic
4 injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn
Show More
Clearer video of man wanted in UWS subway station sex assault
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
AccuWeather: Damp stretch of days
NYPD steps up patrols for Yom Kippur
NBA Commissioner says league will support freedom of speech
More TOP STORIES News