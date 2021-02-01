Pets & Animals

Giant pandas play in snow in adorable video from Smithsonian's National Zoo

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON -- Check out these adorable pandas playing in the snow.

This is at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are having the ultimate snow day.

You can see them sliding downhill, doing some somersaults and simply enjoying themselves playing around in the snow.

A pair of giant pandas have a fun snow day in this video from the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington D.C.



The Smithsonian remains closed to visitors for the pandemic, but its panda cam is available for all to enjoy.

Mei Xiang is a 22-year-old female giant panda who was born in China and weighs about 233 pounds. Tian Tian is a 23-year-old adult male giant panda, also born in China, who weighs about 264 pounds.

They have a male cub, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born at the Smithsonian zoo last year.
