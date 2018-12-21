U.S. & WORLD

Parents surprise daughter with shelter dog she had been caring for

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents surprise daughter with shelter dog she had been caring for.

STILLWATER, Oklahoma --
An Oklahoma girl received a very special early Christmas surprise from her parents.

Hallee Fuqua was volunteering at the Humane Society in Stillwater, Oklahoma when she fell in love with a dog named Rambo.

While working at the shelter during the weekend of December 15, Hallee had found out that Rambo had been adopted and she was heartbroken.

Little did she know, the family that had adopted Rambo was her own.

Hallee had been asking for a dog of her own every Christmas for the past few years, but her parents told her she had to wait until she graduated college first.

Hallee's father, Lance, worked with the shelter to make Hallee's wish come true, and on December 16th they surprised her with the pup.

------
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldshelterdog
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Senate adjourns, guaranteeing partial government shutdown
Fiance of missing Colorado mom arrested, accused of murder
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
GoFundMe to pay for Trump's border wall surpasses $12 million
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Eddie, one of the oldest sea otters on earth, dies at 20
NYPD officers rescue kitten stuck in engine of SUV
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored on Long Island
Woman's pup-filled Christmas card spreads stray dog awareness
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Senate adjourns, guaranteeing partial government shutdown
NJ police frantically searching for missing 12-year-old with autism
Intense flames shoot out of 40-story Manhattan high-rise
Fiance of missing Colorado mom arrested, accused of murder
NYC's most popular baby names in 2017
NJ high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Neighborhood Eats: 'Emma's Torch' in Brooklyn
Entire interior of 5-story building collapses in Manhattan
Show More
Homeless children treated to Christmas shopping spree on LI
AccuWeather Alert: Rain causes flooding, power outages
8-year-old girl from Haiti has life-saving surgery on LI
Dispute leads to stabbing outside NYC BBQ restaurant
Aquarium apologizes for viral tweet about 'thicc girl' otter
More News