British zoo parrot stuns with cover of Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'

A singing parrot in England is giving Beyoncé a run for her money.

A viral video shows Chico the parrot serenading a captivated audience at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park with a familiar tune.

Employees first heard Chico sing Beyonce's 2008 hit "If I Were a Boy" during coronavirus lockdown.

The park, which claims to house the UK's largest parrot collection, says Chico has more tunes under his belt, and they plan to release more videos.

Chico has become somewhat of a celebrity at the park since his viral video. He even has his own Instagram.



Watch the video above to hear Chico's impressive vocals.



