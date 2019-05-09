Philippine president bugged by giant cockroach during speech

BOHOL PROVINCE, Philippines (WABC) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was interrupted during a speech, but this was not your ordinary heckler
It was a giant cockroach that crawled onto his shirt at a campaign rally for candidates he was backing.
Duterte didn't seem to notice the roach until an aide dashed over to the podium and tried to brush off the pest with a bunch of papers.
But it continued to crawl down Duterte's chest until the president himself, seemingly unfazed, swatted it away.
