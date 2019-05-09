Pets & Animals

Philippine president bugged by giant cockroach during speech

EMBED <>More Videos

A large cockroach crawled on the president of the Philippines during a campaign rally.

By Eyewitness News
BOHOL PROVINCE, Philippines (WABC) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was interrupted during a speech, but this was not your ordinary heckler

It was a giant cockroach that crawled onto his shirt at a campaign rally for candidates he was backing.

Duterte didn't seem to notice the roach until an aide dashed over to the podium and tried to brush off the pest with a bunch of papers.

But it continued to crawl down Duterte's chest until the president himself, seemingly unfazed, swatted it away.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbugsinsect
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
Man attacks pregnant woman walking with friend, child in NJ
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Video: Giant black bears fight in front of man's NJ home
DJ fired after tweet likening royal baby to chimp
Man arrested in 2017 stray bullet shooting of pregnant teen
Walmart managers earn $175,000 a year on average: Report
Show More
Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in NY
1 year later, killer of Brooklyn grandmother remains a mystery
Report: NYC still dangerously exposed to next superstorm
Judge: Trial of NYPD officer in Eric Garner death can proceed
Judge rules 3-year-old with cancer must continue with chemo
More TOP STORIES News