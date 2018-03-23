NEW YORK (WABC) --Friday marks one of the best holidays of the year - it's National Puppy Day. It's a day to celebrate puppies and encourage adoption.
All dogs are special and on this day we have even more reason celebrate our furry best friends.
So give your pup an extra treat, walk or belly rub today - for being such a good boy or girl every other day of the year.
@ABC7NY #NationalPuppyDay Bocker #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/QBe14y75Wk— Bocker & Marie (@bocker) March 21, 2018
Send us photos of your adorable pooch by using #abc7ny.