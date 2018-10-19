HALLOWEEN

Pigs, pug have pumpkin-themed party to welcome autumn

EMBED </>More Videos

What do you get when you combine pigs, a pug and pumpkins in one room? The most adorable autumn party you've ever seen! (prissy_pig/Instagram via Storyful)

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. --
What do you get when you combine pigs, a pug and pumpkins in one room? The most adorable autumn party you've ever seen!

Instagram-famous pigs Prissy and Pop recently teamed up with some of their piggy friends as well as their pug sister Pigtail for a delightful pumpkin-themed gathering to welcome fall.

The animals, who live in Georgia, donned pumpkin costumes and gathered around the kitchen table with their "Pumpkin spice everything" mugs (though because pigs and pugs don't have much of a taste for flavored lattes, the mugs were actually empty).

MORE: Unlikely animal friends: Dog & monkey tumble around and more
EMBED More News Videos

An orphaned monkey using a puppy as his jungle gym. A pit bull and a pig cuddling up for a nap. Check out these and more adorable interspecies friendships.

Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsfallu.s. & worldfun stuffdogshalloweenpumpkinpumpkin spiceGeorgia
HALLOWEEN
Parents sickened after eating Halloween candy laced with meth
Police: Man in mask grabbed 3-year-old off porch on Halloween
Kids react to Kimmel's 'stolen' Halloween candy prank
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
More halloween
PETS & ANIMALS
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
Dog found 1,200 miles away reunited with NYC family
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
15-year-old girl seriously injured in Bronx shooting
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
FBI: Body found during search for Hania Aguilar
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled
Video: Gender reveal fail starts 73-square-mile wildfire
Navy: Error led to active shooter report at Walter Reed hospital
1st public hearing over MTA fare, toll hikes held in Manhattan
Show More
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Residents demand answers over water woes in NYCHA building
2 infants with bacterial infection die after outbreak at NJ hospital
CT special ed teacher pleads no contest to sex with students
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
More News