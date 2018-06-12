PETS & ANIMALS

Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire

STOCKTON, California --
A pit bull puppy is being hailed as a hero by a family in California.

Baby Masailah and her family's pit bull Sasha were born just days apart. They have a special bond, even sleeping in the same bed and taking baths together.

Now, that bond is even stronger after the family pup became the family hero.

Sunday night, Sasha was in the backyard when Latana Chai, Masailah's mother, noticed the pup started to behave strangely.

"As soon as I opened the door, she runs in, starts barking," Chai described.

At that moment, a fire from a neighbor's home was spreading to the Chai family's home.

When Chai hurried back inside, she found that Sasha had already made her way into the back bedroom of their home.

"I ran into the room and I see Sasha, she has my baby like by the diaper, just dragging her off the bed trying to get her to safety," Chai described.

The family credits Sasha's early warning barks for saving them.

"She's always been a part of the family. Now she just gets steak," Chai said.
