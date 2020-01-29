Pets & Animals

Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey

By Dondre Lemon
SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A puppy was stolen during what police believe was a targeted burglary in New Jersey Monday, and authorities are hoping someone will recognize the pooch and call police.

Saddle Brook police say the female pit bull puppy was taken by someone who forcibly entered the home on the south side of town, near Route 46.

Police received a call from the homeowner, who reported that the puppy was taken from her cage by someone who broke into the house through the basement around 3 p.m.

"Nothing else was reportedly taken from the home, and it would appear the puppy was targeted," police Chief Robert Kugler said. "Our hope is that the release of this adorable picture will lead the general public to be on the lookout for possible sightings and which would provide information leading to the return of the puppy to its owner."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saddle Brook Police Department at (201) 843-7000.

