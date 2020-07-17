Pets & Animals

Police capture kangaroo bouncing through Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Police officers captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Florida neighborhood Thursday morning.

After receiving a call about a kangaroo running loose, Fort Lauderdale police officers managed to capture him and place him in a squad car. The marsupial was taken to a barn where the agency keeps its horses.

Anthony Macias, who claims to be the kangaroo's owner, told the Sun Sentinel he had been hoping to bring his pet, Jack, home, but police told him the animal won't be returned, because Fort Lauderdale isn't zoned for kangaroos.

Macias said he was at work when he learned Jack had escaped.

"I was taking out the recycle bin, and I didn't shut the gate all the way," Macias said. "I guess he just punched his way through."

Jack was first spotted about a block from Macias's home around 9:30 a.m., officials said. Officers followed him for three blocks before grabbing him.

Macias said he got Jack about four months ago from a Davie man who was moving and did not want the animal anymore. Macias also has a Corgi named Max.

"They love each other," he said. "They play and run around."

Officials weren't sure where Jack would end up, but Macias said he has friends in Palm Beach County who are permitted to house kangaroos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridafloridaanimalspolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man questioned in NYC shooting that killed 1-year-old
Details on Phase 4 in NYC set to be revealed
Exclusive: Dozens of nurses slammed with parking tickets
AccuWeather: Clammy with scattered showers
Traveling nurses: "It was like a medical war zone"
NYPD reveals person of interest in tech guru's decapitation
NYC healthcare workers bring 10,000 COVID-19 tests to TX
Show More
Men who helped restore Douglass statue make amends for past
1 dead, 3 injured in Manhattan scaffolding collapse
NY cracks down on bars, restaurants as many defy reopening rules
Community supports Black mom who says she's being harassed by neighbor
Drivers fear worst as water leaks into Lincoln Tunnel
More TOP STORIES News