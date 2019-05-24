Georgia police K-9 dies chasing suspect in 90-degree weather

Police said Eli, a 9-year-old police dog, and his handler Officer Bonanno, were called in to help track a suspect who fled from officers.
Within 30 minutes of the pursuit, Eli, an eight-year veteran with the department, started to shows signs of distress, which were believed to be related to the heat, AJC reports.
The dog was then taken to a veterinarian for treatment; however, he passed after that evening.
"We mourn the loss of this courageous K-9 and will provide more details at a later time," Gwinnett police said in a news release. "Please keep Officer Bonnano and his family in your thoughts."
Police did not say if the suspect was captured or what started the chase.