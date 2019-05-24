Pets & Animals

Georgia police K-9 dies chasing suspect in 90-degree weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A police K-9 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, died Thursday after chasing a suspect in 90-degree heat.

Police said Eli, a 9-year-old police dog, and his handler Officer Bonanno, were called in to help track a suspect who fled from officers.

Within 30 minutes of the pursuit, Eli, an eight-year veteran with the department, started to shows signs of distress, which were believed to be related to the heat, AJC reports.

The dog was then taken to a veterinarian for treatment; however, he passed after that evening.

"We mourn the loss of this courageous K-9 and will provide more details at a later time," Gwinnett police said in a news release. "Please keep Officer Bonnano and his family in your thoughts."



Police did not say if the suspect was captured or what started the chase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiacrimepolice chasek 9dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man they say pulled emergency brake on subway
Theresa May resigns as party leader, prime minister
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Body found in street in Jersey City
Memorial Day travel underway in New York area
AccuWeather: Breezy Friday
Show More
Off-duty correction officer dies in Bronx River Parkway crash
Students from rival high schools brawl at Queens gas station
Search on for puppy who got loose on NYC subway tracks
Restaurant owners say construction project hurting outdoor business
'Synagogue of Satan' found written on Staten Island yeshiva
More TOP STORIES News