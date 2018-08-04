Police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they say abandoned a pit bull, leaving him to drown in Highlands, New Jersey.Investigators want to find Aaron Davis, 36, of Long Branch.Jennifer Vaz saved the 10-month-old puppy last Monday after she spotted him crying in a cage as the tide was rising.Experts say high tide was less than an hour away, and water would have filled the crate.Jennifer plans to adopt the dog that she has named 'River.'----------