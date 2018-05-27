PETS & ANIMALS

Police rescue 2 dogs from hot car in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the dogs rescued by NYPD officersin Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Members of the NYPD rescued two dogs from a hot car in Brooklyn.

Emergency Services Unit officers pulled two dogs from a locked car on 64th Street in Brooklyn.


Officers administered oxygen to the dogs while cooling them down.

Police rushed the dogs to an animal hospital, where one is in critical condition.

Officers arrested the dog's owner.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsanimalsanimal rescuenypdBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News