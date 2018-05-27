Police rescue 2 dogs from hot car in Brooklyn

#NYPD ESU rescued two dogs from a locked car located on 64th St. in Brooklyn. ESU quickly gained access & administered oxygen while cooling the dogs down. The dogs were taken to an animal hospital where one is in critical condition w/ a strong heart beat. The owner was arrested. pic.twitter.com/bXsay3tZJX — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 26, 2018

Members of the NYPD rescued two dogs from a hot car in Brooklyn.Emergency Services Unit officers pulled two dogs from a locked car on 64th Street in Brooklyn.Officers administered oxygen to the dogs while cooling them down.Police rushed the dogs to an animal hospital, where one is in critical condition.Officers arrested the dog's owner.----------