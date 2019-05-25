TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- There were some lucky ducklings on Staten Island.
Police rescued the baby birds from a sewer grate on Holdridge Avenue in Tottenville.
The ducklings fell through the grate and were quacking up a storm, alerting people in the neighborhood.
After the rescue, officers posed for pictures with the babies - then they reunited them with their mom in a nearby pond.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police rescue ducklings from sewer grate on Staten Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News