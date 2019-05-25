Pets & Animals

Police rescue ducklings from sewer grate on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- There were some lucky ducklings on Staten Island.

Police rescued the baby birds from a sewer grate on Holdridge Avenue in Tottenville.

The ducklings fell through the grate and were quacking up a storm, alerting people in the neighborhood.

After the rescue, officers posed for pictures with the babies - then they reunited them with their mom in a nearby pond.

