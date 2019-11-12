Police searching for dog stolen from outside McDonald's in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a dog that was stolen from outside a McDonald's in Brooklyn.The dog, a 2-year-old American Bully named Havok, had been tied to a lamp post Nov. 7 outside the restaurant on Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant.The owner was watching him through a window as he quickly ordered food, police said. When he went to pay, Havok was gone.Surveillance video obtained by the owner from a local pharmacy shows a man running away with the dog.Havok is a black dog with a white chest, white on the right side of his nose, and a white ring around his neck.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 718-574-0455.----------