Police seek dog that bit 12-year-old girl in Connecticut park

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police and Animal Control Officers are trying to identify a dog that bit a 12-year-old in a Connecticut park over the weekend.

It happened Sunday in Binney Park in Greenwich, and while the victim suffered only minor injuries, she now faces ongoing preventative care because the dog's rabies vaccination status is not known.

Taylor Carrescia was skateboarding when her family says she was attacked out of nowhere.

She and a friend skated passed a woman sitting at a bench with the dog, when the animal jumped up and bit her on the arm, puncturing the skin.

They say the owner did not stay at the scene or even ask how Carrescia was doing, but instead left quickly with the dog.

The dog was described as a medium sized golden retriever with reddish fur. Its handler was described as a white or possibly Asian woman in her late 20s.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact the Greenwich Police Department at (203) 622-8000 or the Tip Line at (203) 622-3333 or (800) 372-1176.

