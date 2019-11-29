Pets & Animals

Police warn residents of New Jersey town after coyote mauls dog

Photo from Piscataway Police Department via Facebook

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey -- Authorities say a coyote recently attacked and mauled a small dog in New Jersey, where residents are being asked to be on the lookout for the animal.

Piscataway Township police didn't say when the attack happened but warned residents not to approach the animal.

The warning Wednesday came on the same day that Rutgers University announced that the Rutgers Ecological Preserve, also located in Piscataway, would reopen next week following two coyote attacks on campus.

Both attacks happened very close to the preserve, a 360-acre wooded natural area on the university's Piscataway campus that was closed Nov. 14 as a precaution.

