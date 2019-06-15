Pop-up 'Rat Bar' in San Francisco lets patrons eat and drink with rodents

Well, since it's illegal to drink alcohol in your favorite vermin-inundated subway stations, this San Fransisco pop-up bar is made for those who feel the need to party with rats.
Our sister station KGO-TV visisted the rat-friendly pop-up bar, which is open at The San Francisco Dungeon June 13, 14, and 15.
Guests can hold, play, and cuddle with domesticated rats from Ratical Rodent Rescue in Vallejo.
Tickets to The San Francisco Dungeon are $50 and include:
- A signature welcome rat tail ... ahem, we mean cocktail
- A full San Francisco Dungeon tour
- 30 minutes of play time with the rats
- Exclusive cash bar access
