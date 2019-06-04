Pets & Animals

Pregnant woman searching for owner of dog that bit her in Westport

By Eyewitness News
WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A pregnant woman has been putting up wanted posters in a Connecticut town, trying to find the small dog that bit her.

Angela Ryan has been posting flyers of a dog that looks similar to an orange-colored doodle that she says bit her Friday morning in Westport.

Ryan wants the dog's owner to tell her whether it has been vaccinated for rabies.

But she acknowledges it is unlikely a leashed dog would have the disease.

"But rabies is fatal," she said. "And the vaccine is great at preventing it but it's multiple shots, you have to go to the emergency room, it's expensive. I don't care who you are, I just need the documentation. If you want to go through your vet that's fine with me."

Ryan says the dog's owner tried to restrain the pet, but it lunged at her as she passed.

