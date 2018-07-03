PETS & ANIMALS

PSEG Long Island helps protect bald eagle family in Centerport

EMBED </>More Videos

A family of bald eagles were found on Long Island. PSEG is helping to protect them from danger.

CENTERPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Ahead of the United States' 242ndbirthday, PSEG Long Island announced it is helping protect a family that represents the symbol of American freedom.

PSEG worked with a group of bird enthusiasts and local officials to make the Centerport area safer for a family of bald eagles nesting there.

Two adult eagles hatched a pair of eaglets in April, captivating a growing number of birdwatchers who formed an active Facebook group to share photos and news.

When the young birds began to fly, the group sought the help of Suffolk County Legislator William Spencer to get protective equipment installed on nearby power poles to keep the eagles from injuring themselves.

"Centerport is already a picturesque place, and the presence of these birds only adds to its beauty," Spencer said. "I was happy to play a role in the community effort to protect the eaglets that thousands of residents have come to treasure."

PSEG Long Island responded, and within two days, a crew was installing protective equipment on two poles where the birdwatchers had seen one of the eaglets perching.

"PSEG Long Island prides itself on being a good steward of the environment," electric division manager Patrick Hession. "We were excited to hear that these majestic birds were raising their young here on Long Island, and we are proud to help ensure the next generation of our national bird thrives by installing protective equipment."

PSEG also released video (Courtesy Bruce Adams) of the young birds testing their wings. They won't get their distinctive white feathers on their heads until they are a few years old.
EMBED More News Videos

Eaglets born in Centerport are captivating bird watchers


"These fledgling eaglets are just learning to fly, and we look forward to seeing them for another two months or so before they set out on their own," said Bruce Adams, chairman of the Committee to Protect Centerport's Bald Eagles. "Thank you to PSEG Long Island and Legislator Spencer for helping make their environment safer as they prepare for adulthood."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsCenterportSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News