Puppy and possum become best of friends

Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

A puppy and a possum are the best of friends.

The two are literally inseparable!

Molly the Beagle lost her litter of puppies at birth.

A few days later, Molly adopted a baby possum that had been abandoned by its mother.

The rest, you could say, is history.

The possum now likes to ride on Molly's back and has been holding on tight ever since.

