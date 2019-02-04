PETS & ANIMALS

Oklahoma puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk

EMBED </>More Videos

Milo is learning how to walk after having surgery to correct wrong-way paws.

STILLWATER, Oklahoma --
A hound puppy that had a rough start to life is learning to enjoy the simple things -- like going on walks.

Milo was just five weeks old when he was surrendered to Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Oklahoma.

Jennie Hayes, who runs the rescue, could see that the puppy's front paws were turned upside, leaving him unable to walk.

The best the pup could manage was an uncomfortable "army crawl," and Hayes knew he needed surgery.

Veterinarians at Oklahoma State University identified Milo's condition as congenital dislocation of both elbows, according to Dr. Erik Clary, associate professor of small animal surgery at Oklahoma State University, where Milo underwent surgery earlier this month.

Dr, Clary said Milo's condition is very rare and very debilitating.

"Milo's surgery was complicated," he said. "For each of his elbows, we had to go into the joint and get his elbow back into alignment. So once we did that, then we had to place a pin across his joint to keep things stable."

Milo is now back home with Hayes.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspuppysurgeryu.s. & worldcute animalsOklahoma
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog that escaped, ran through Lincoln Tunnel found dead
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
Longtime shelter dog helps rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
Dog reunites with owner after vanishing four years ago
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police-involved shooting in the Bronx
1 in custody, 1 sought in fatal subway platform shooting
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Search for boyfriend after pregnant woman fatally stabbed
LI man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
72-year-old bicyclist killed in NYC hit-and-run
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Show More
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Handcuffed drug suspect who escaped police recaptured
LIVE: Murphy signs NJ's minimum wage hike into law
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII
More News