PETS & ANIMALS

NYC rescue helps puppy learn to walk, recover after shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A puppy with a bullet lodged in her vertebrae is making an amazing recovery thanks to a New York City rescue group.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A puppy with a bullet lodged in her vertebrae is making an amazing recovery thanks to a New York City rescue group.

When Ava the 4-month-old puppy was found lying on a street in Mercedes, Texas, earlier in February, her rescuers initially feared she was paralyzed after she was shot multiple times.

RELATED: Lucky dog gets new prosthetic leg

The person who found her couldn't afford to take her to a vet, so that is when Rescue Dogs Rock NYC stepped in to help get her the care she needed.



Ava was transported to New York City on Feb. 5 to see their physical therapy specialists so she could begin treatment to start to use her legs again.

RELATED: VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

She apparently made great strides over the next week. The rescue group posted an update on Sunday that Ava "still has a long way to recovery but she's certainly on the way."



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuedogdogstherapyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News