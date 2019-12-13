Puppy thrown from moving vehicle on Long Island, $2,000 reward offered

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for the person who threw a puppy out of a moving car.It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Route 25 near Calverton Cemetery in Riverhead.Authorities say the dark-colored SUV was observed heading eastbound when a witness reported seeing an 8-week-old pit bull mix being thrown out of the moving vehicle.The first three letters on the license plate are TZR.The puppy was rushed to an animal hospital in Riverhead for treatment.If you recognize the dog or have any information on the vehicle or driver, contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-372-7722.They are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.----------