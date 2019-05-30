Pets & Animals

Puppy who got loose on NYC subway tracks found dead, family says

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is a sad update to the story of a puppy that got loose on subway tracks in Manhattan.

The family says the dog has been found dead.

Marley Monroe, an 8-month-old English Cocker Spaniel, slipped out from her leash at the Herald Square subway stop May 23 before jumping onto the tracks and running uptown.

The family said she was found dead by New York City subway track inspectors, but further details were not released.

After the dog went missing, the MTA said trains ran at slower speeds and were stopped for a short time while workers walked the track in search of Marley.

Paula Boodoosingh and her daughter, Bianca Ottley were taking Marley to a kennel for the weekend because they were planning to go away.



Boodoosingh had been sitting with Marley on a bench when the dog, spooked by the trains, slipped from her harness and darted away.

