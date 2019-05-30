Puppy who got loose on NYC subway tracks found dead, family says

The family says the dog has been found dead.
Marley Monroe, an 8-month-old English Cocker Spaniel, slipped out from her leash at the Herald Square subway stop May 23 before jumping onto the tracks and running uptown.
The family said she was found dead by New York City subway track inspectors, but further details were not released.
After the dog went missing, the MTA said trains ran at slower speeds and were stopped for a short time while workers walked the track in search of Marley.
Paula Boodoosingh and her daughter, Bianca Ottley were taking Marley to a kennel for the weekend because they were planning to go away.
More pictures of #MarleyMonroe. @NYPDSpecialops #NYPDESU joining the search, but still no sign. Trains speeding up again. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/WSKuZ8ZyK6— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) May 23, 2019
Boodoosingh had been sitting with Marley on a bench when the dog, spooked by the trains, slipped from her harness and darted away.
