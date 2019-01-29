PETS & ANIMALS

Python hides in toilet, bites woman in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

If you are one of those people who doesn't turn on the light when you get up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, this story might change things for you.

QUEENSLAND, Australia --
If you are one of those people who doesn't turn on the light when you get up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, this story might change things for you.

Mary Richards from Queensland, Australia, says she walked into her dark bathroom last week and sat down on the toilet. Seconds later, she got the surprise of her life.

"I felt this sharp tap on my bottom, along with some pain," Richards said.

It turns out that sharp tap was actually a bite from a python that had been curled up in the bowl.

After recovering from the shock, Richards shut the lid and called in professional snake handlers.

Unbelievably, they told her it's not uncommon for snakes to sneak into people's toilets in Australia.

However, they admitted it was rare that one actually bit a sitting human. They said the python was likely more frightened than Richards.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attacksnakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Sheriff's office needs help naming new K-9 officer
Firefighters rescue puppies from burning building
Cuddling with hedgehogs can make you sick: CDC
Watch: Deer takes flying leap over dog outside home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Teens wanted in NYC attack on man defending elderly couple
NY woman says she OK'd life support termination for stranger
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Teen put in choke hold, kicked in head in Bronx robbery
Show More
Las Vegas mass shooting: No motive determined by FBI
Waze teams up with MTA, Port Authority to ease tunnel navigation
Manhole fires knock out power to 3 Queens buildings
More News