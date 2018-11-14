PETS & ANIMALS

Raccoon gets head stuck in Campbell's soup can, Florida vets use can opener to free him

EMBED </>More Videos

Veterinarians in Florida used a can opener to free a raccoon whose head got stuck in a can of Campbell's Chunky chicken noodle soup.

SANIBEL, Florida --
Veterinarians in Florida used a can opener to free a raccoon whose head got stuck in a can of Campbell's Chunky chicken noodle soup.

The male raccoon was discovered in North Fort Myers and brought to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, the clinic said in a press release.

Concerned with his ability to breathe, a team of veterinarians used a can opener to remove the bottom of the can. Then, the raccoon was sedated so that the team could safely cut the can away.

However, as soon as the medication began to take effect, the raccoon relaxed and the can slipped easily from his head.

The raccoon was not injured. After he is fully recovered from the sedative, he will be returned to the wild, the clinic said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsraccoonsanimals in perilwild animalsanimal rescueu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Elephant rescued from Vietnam War escapes from NY barn
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
It's back: Mandarin duck makes grand return to Central Park
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather headed this way
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
College student killed in New Jersey hit and run
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Police kill security guard detaining gunman at Illinois bar
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
Search for suspect in violent Midtown robberies
LIVE: New Amazon HQ set for Queens prompts protests
Show More
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
NJ man blames NY Jets for DWI crash after arrest
VIDEO: Woman attacks McDonald's manager over ketchup
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Powerball winner who bought ticket in Harlem to be revealed
More News