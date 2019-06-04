Pets & Animals

Raccoon takes wild ride on family's windshield

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee -- A new driver picked up an unlikely masked hitchhiker in Tennessee.

Haylee Lowry, 16, had just gotten her license two days and was driving her family home from basketball practice.

During the dark drive, Haylee cried out as she thought she ran over a raccoon while driving, but minutes later she found it very much alive.

Her mother Michelle Lowry captured the video as the raccoon held on to the windshield.

The family can be heard in shock as the raccoon walks back and forth.

Haylee eventually stopped and the raccoon safely hopped off.
