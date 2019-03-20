Racing pigeon sold at auction for $1.4 million

You might call him the Mike Trout of racing pigeons. A prized bird from Belgium just sold at auction for $1.4 million.
The bird, named "Armando," is said to be the best long-distance racing pigeon of all time.
He's also the most expensive bird ever sold at auction.
Armando sparked a bidding war, going from $600,000 to nearly $1.5 million in about an hour.
