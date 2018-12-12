Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio --An Ohio man found a rare and beautiful sight in his yard -- a white deer.
Craig Atkins uploaded video to Facebook of the find. "There's a bunch of deer in my yard, one's an albino," he said in the video.
The deer would be easy to miss in the snow with its white fur for camouflage.
Atkins said it may be his only time spotting the unique animal, and that he will definitely not forget it.
