PETS & ANIMALS

Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in a century

EMBED </>More Videos

Rare black leopard caught on camera for first time in 110 years

KENYA --
Black Panther has been everywhere in recent years - but spotting one of the animals the famous superhero is named after in the African wilderness is a little more rare.

A wildlife photographer and biologists working in Kenya have captured images that scientifically document the elusive African black leopard also known as a black panther for the first time in more than a century.

A tiny minority of leopards have a genetic mutation that causes them to appear all black.

Black leopards are actually a type of black panther, made famous by the Marvel Comics character of that name.

Black panther is a general term that covers any black big cat.

Black jaguars in South America, for example, are a type of black panther. Any black leopard in Africa and Asia is a type of black panther.

A team of San Diego Zoo biologists shot the rare footage after spending months watching and waiting.

The images are believed to be the first confirmed sighting of the rare animal since 1909.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsBlack Panthercatsafricau.s. & worldwild animals
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Puppy love: Rescue dogs tie the knot for Valentine's Day
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Woman fatally struck by school bus in Bronx hit-and-run
57-year-old woman struck by, pinned under car while walking dog
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Police identify teen victim in Bronx sidewalk stabbing
2 jurors dismissed in Sarah Stern trial after Facebook post
First look at fake gun that police say led to fatal friendly fire
NY retaining wall collapse prompts building evacuation
Show More
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs Child Victims Act into law
Retro TWA Hotel at JFK Airport begins taking reservations
Man caught driving with 53 license suspensions, police say
Suspect wanted for attacking woman with bat in Wyandanch
More News