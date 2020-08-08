Rare blue lobster discovered by Edison restaurant owner

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A restaurant owner in New Jersey discovered a rare blue lobster in his latest seafood shipment.The owner of Loucas in Edison, couldn't bring himself to kill and serve the eight pound, blue female lobster from Cape Cod.Instead, he's donating it to Jenkinson's Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach.Maine's lobster institute estimates about 100 rare colored lobsters pop up each year in fisheries nationwide.----------