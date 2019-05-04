Queens residents credit Eyewitness News with helping to fix raccoon problem

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Residents of a block in Queens that has been overrun with raccoons are crediting an Eyewitness News report for getting the person responsible for attracting the critters - to clean up their act.
An abandoned house in Jamaica had become infested with the raccoons, who were wreaking havoc on neighboring homes.
On Friday, the abandoned property's owner hired crews to clean up the vacant home to try to fix the problem.
An expert from a private company that had removed some of the raccoons said they were diseased.
