Rowing team met by deer swimming across Hudson River in Westchester County

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Members of a rowing team were surprised to see they weren't alone during an early morning row across the Hudson River.

The Cortlandt Community Rowing Association captured video of a deer swimming across the river from Stony Point to Verplanck on Sunday morning.

"Yesterday while 9 masters started their row they stopped their 60-foot boat for another reason: the opportunity to appreciate nature on our local waterways, including the sight of this deer swimming across the Hudson River," the organization said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The rowing team said the deer made it safely to Verplanck Point and went up into the Montrose Point State Forest.



