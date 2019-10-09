Rowing team met by deer swimming across Hudson River in Westchester County

The Cortlandt Community Rowing Association captured video of a deer swimming across the river from Stony Point to Verplanck on Sunday morning.
"Yesterday while 9 masters started their row they stopped their 60-foot boat for another reason: the opportunity to appreciate nature on our local waterways, including the sight of this deer swimming across the Hudson River," the organization said in a Facebook post on Monday.
The rowing team said the deer made it safely to Verplanck Point and went up into the Montrose Point State Forest.
