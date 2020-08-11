Runaway emu captured in New Jersey

The bird was spotted running near the Paterson-Totowa border around 9 a.m.
Animal Control officers responded after getting a phone call from a woman about the bird.
RELATED | New Jersey photographer turns photos of shelter dogs into digital art
The emu is now being held at a shelter in Paterson.
"You don't see too many stuff like this in Paterson, New Jersey, I mean I've seen elephants running down the street, I've seen geese, I've seen just about everything, but an emu like this, the lady said it was like something from Outer Space - so was it hilarious, yes, but thank God nobody got hurt," said John DeCando with Paterson Animal Control.
Animal Control is not sure where the emu came from, but it will be transferred to Franklin Lakes Animal Hospital to be checked out.
RELATED | Long Island nonprofit preserves local wildlife through rehabilitation and education
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube