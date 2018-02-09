Williamsbridge, THE BRONX (WABC) --A dog has died after she was found starving and crying for help in a Bronx apartment -- and police are looking for the people who left her to die.
Her former owners apparently abandoned the dog, named Precious, after moving out of their Williamsbridge apartment in December. It was discovered that while trying to survive, she ate a corn cob and it was stuck in her intestines, said Lisa Rose, a Second Chance Rescue NYC representative.
Neighbors knew the former tenants had a dog but assumed she moved with them, as they never heard any barking.
But on February 1, a young man heard a dog's cry coming from the empty apartment. When residents opened the door, they found a completely emaciated Precious.
She was on her own for more than a month, and Rose said the dog probably survived thanks to an open toilet bowl.
Second Chance Rescue rushed Precious to VERG South veterinary services in Brooklyn.
The doctors did their best to prepare her for surgery over the last few days but her fragile body could not handle it," Rose said.
Second Chance Rescue is working with the NYPD to bring criminal charges against the owner.
"We pray that in the end, Precious gets the Justice she so deserves," Rose said. "We are just devastated that she had to leave us before we had the chance to take her home and shower her with the love she deserved."
