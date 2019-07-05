Pets & Animals

Save a turtle's life with this Long Island non-profit Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons

By Alex Ciccarone
JAMESPORT, New York (WABC) -- Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons aids sick or injured turtles from the East End of Long Island and releases them back into the wild.

Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons was created in 2012 by Executive Director, Karen Testa, to aid sick or injured turtles from the East End of Long Island.

Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons has a 24-hour hotline that you can call if you come across a distressed turtle or need guidance on what to do next.

Their rehabilitation center, "Turtle Manor", hosts over 150 turtles annually depending on their needs.

Testa's team makes sure that before they release a turtle back into its natural habitat that it will be able to survive on its own. "We do really care for them and they care for us and the end," said Testa. "Releasing them is always heartfelt, they always seem to turn before they go and say thank you."

The sanctuary is located on one acre of natural woodlands and manmade ponds which is home to their permanently disabled residents who can not be released back into the wild.

Testa hopes that people will be more aware of their surroundings so that the native turtles can have a chance to live their full lives on the island.

