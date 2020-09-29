Pets & Animals

Scared raccoon rescued from World Trade Center in New York City

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Crews came to the rescue of a stray raccoon discovered at the World Trade Center.

The PAPD Emergency Services Unit received a call at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about the animal at the construction site of the Performance Arts Center.

Officers arrived, harnessed up and strapped into a construction safety line and went into an area where the raccoon was last seen.

RELATED | Raccoon takes wild ride on Wonder Bread truck for 16 miles in Florida

They found him curled up and scared next to a beam of the construction building.

His rescuers gave him a tranquilizer so they could safely get him into a rescue cage.

The raccoon, who they affectionately named Downtown Don, was transported to a heavily wooded area outside of the city.

When they opened his cage, he ran off into the woods.

ALSO READ | Dog named Bear fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
EMBED More News Videos

A poodle named 'Bear' is fighting for his life after being thrown out of a vehicle in Paterson.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslower manhattanmanhattannew york cityraccoonsanimal rescuerescueanimal newsport authority
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds
Cuomo's plan to bring back NYC
COVID Updates: NYC positivity rate rises as elementary schools reopen
1 state added, 2 removed from Tri-State Travel Advisory
List: 16 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Trump, Biden prepare to debate at time of mounting crises
Disney announces 28,000 layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Teen charged in J'ouvert celebration shooting that injured boy, 5 others
Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate
NY cites pair of mistakes for erroneous ballots sent out in Brooklyn
Daily positive cases above 3%, NYC cracks down on mask wearing
5-year-old girl saved from NYC fire by heroic rope rescue
More TOP STORIES News