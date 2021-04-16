Pets & Animals

Seal pups 'Billy Joel,' 'Joan Jett' released into waters off Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Pair of young seals ready to be released back into ocean

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- A pair of young seals were released back into the ocean on Friday.

The seals were dehydrated when they were recently discovered along the shore of Hampton Bays.

The seals, named Billy Joel and Joan Jett after the Long Island rock stars, were rehabilitated by the New York Marine Rescue Center in East Hampton.

He had to be a big shot...

"He (Billy Joel) went in the water, the out of the water, then in then out," said spectator Samuel Rotival.

It was a big day, and spectators needed a reservation to be there. It was the first public release of any rescued seal in New York in two years.



Workers say that the rescue work has been difficult during the pandemic. They have to worry about their own health as well as the health of the animals.

"If we were out of commission, these animals wouldn't have a place or a second chance," said Maxine Montello.

'Joan Jett' really needed the help.

"She had a lot of scrapes all over her face - she had a pretty big injury under her eye and had an eye ulcer from it," Montello said.

Both seals were dehydrated. 'Billy Joel,' was rescued just last week. The crews, during the shutdown, got rid of all peripheral staff, and on Friday marked a milestone. Their work, which was being done in a very low-key manner around the clock, was finally recognized out in public again.

"Thing about all the people who took care of the animals and thinking they might never see them again," added spectator Louise Rotival

It is bittersweet, but proof there are plenty of rock stars out on the beach today - and the applause was long overdue.

ALSO READ | Dog rescued after getting paw stuck in escalator
EMBED More News Videos

Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshampton bayssuffolk countyanimal rescueanimal newscute animalsseal
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with semi-automatic rifle arrested at Times Square subway station
Subway train stabbing leaves man in serious condition
Fairleigh Dickinson U. mandates vaccines, Red Bulls welcoming fans
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as former employee, 19
Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Organization sounding alarm on hate with Asian American attacks on the rise
How to fight back against fraudulent unemployment claims
Show More
Parkland school shooting victim's family pushes Alyssa's Law in NY
Handyman charged with murder in 'Mayor of City Island' shooting death
'Harry Potter,' 'Peaky Blinders' actress Helen McCrory dead at 52
Former NYPD cop pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot
How to get tickets for Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
More TOP STORIES News