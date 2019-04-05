Search on for 2-year-old bears that escaped enclosure in New York

WILMINGTON, New York (WABC) -- Residents in northeastern New York are being warned to keep an eye out for two escaped bears.The 2-year-old ambassador black bears -- one brown and one black -- got out of their enclosure at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge earlier this week.The refuge co-founder believes the bears are within a 3-miles radius of their home and will be drawn back by the familiar howl of wolves.The refuge said they have had the bears since they were 1 month old and they are harmless, but residents are urged not to approach or feed them.The state's department of environmental conservation is aiding in the search.----------