Pets & Animals

Search on for 2-year-old bears that escaped enclosure in New York

EMBED <>More Videos

Residents in Northeastern New York are being warned to keep an eye out for two escaped bears.

WILMINGTON, New York (WABC) -- Residents in northeastern New York are being warned to keep an eye out for two escaped bears.

The 2-year-old ambassador black bears -- one brown and one black -- got out of their enclosure at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge earlier this week.

The refuge co-founder believes the bears are within a 3-miles radius of their home and will be drawn back by the familiar howl of wolves.

The refuge said they have had the bears since they were 1 month old and they are harmless, but residents are urged not to approach or feed them.

The state's department of environmental conservation is aiding in the search.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuebearanimals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DNA to determine if body is missing NYC mother of 3
Mechanic wins $10M with lottery scratch-off, immediately retires
Ex-reality TV cast member gets prison in fraud case
Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'
Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner designated Level 1 sex offender
Bizarre hoax: 23-year-old claimed to be missing boy
Ex-radio host Craig Carton faces sentencing for fraud
Show More
Bezos divorce: Amazon founder's ex-wife gets $35.6 billion
LIVE: Democrats running for president address NAN
New Jersey district closes schools due to stomach bug
Search for man who showed teens picture of his genitals
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
More TOP STORIES News