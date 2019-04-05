Search on for 2-year-old bears that escaped enclosure in New York

The 2-year-old ambassador black bears -- one brown and one black -- got out of their enclosure at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge earlier this week.
The refuge co-founder believes the bears are within a 3-miles radius of their home and will be drawn back by the familiar howl of wolves.
The refuge said they have had the bears since they were 1 month old and they are harmless, but residents are urged not to approach or feed them.
The state's department of environmental conservation is aiding in the search.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts