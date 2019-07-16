Pets & Animals

Search on for missing 9-foot anaconda on Long Island

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials are searching for a missing 9-foot anaconda that escape from its owner's property on Tuesday morning.

The Suffolk County SPCA, police and members of a law enforcement motorcycle club are assisting in the search to find the snake that escaped at the end of the street near Bay Avenue West.

The yellow and brown anaconda is non-venomous, but it may bite if it's frightened.

It is a constrictor and most likely will move around during dawn or dusk and will seek cool, dark places to hide -- especially with the high heat of the day. It could seek refuge under decks, garages or sheds and will most likely curl into a ball.

Officials believe it will stay in close proximity to where it escaped from.

Anyone who sees the snake should not approach it or try to capture it and small pets should not be left unattended outside.

If you see the snake, immediately call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631 382-7722 or Southampton Town Police at a 631 728-3400 and note the exact location.

