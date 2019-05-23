Dog on subway tracks in Midtown Manhattan causes subway delays

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities are working to help a mother and daughter find their missing puppy that managed to get loose on the subway tracks in Midtown.The 8-month-old English Cocker Spaniel named Marley slipped out from her leash at the Herald Square subway stop on Thursday evening before jumping onto the tracks and running uptown.The MTA tweeted at 6 p.m. that northbound N, Q, R, and W trains were running at slower speeds between 34 Street-Herald Square and Times Square-42 Street as crews attempt to rescue the dog.Trains were stopped for a short period while MTA workers walked the track and checked the third rails, but didn't find her.The mother and daughter were taking Marley to a kennel for the weekend because they were planning to go away.The whole fiasco became quite a talker on social media."Our subway conductor just announced that our train was being held because 'there is a puppy on the tracks at 34th St,'" one Twitter user wrote.Another pleaded for the MTA to "save that puppy."----------