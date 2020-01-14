Pets & Animals

Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Windsor Terrace

By Eyewitness News
WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty Secret Service agent fatally shot a dog in Brooklyn Monday night.

It happened on Caton Place near East 8th Street in Windsor Terrace around 9:45 p.m.

The agent allegedly saw the dog coming at him as he turned a corner. He fired one shot, killing him.

"An off duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unleashed dog in Brooklyn, NY this evening. As this is an ongoing NYPD investigation, the Secret Service will not have further comment," the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service agent went to Lutheran Hospital for evaluation.

