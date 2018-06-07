PETS & ANIMALS

See 18 different kinds of sharks at The New York Aquarium

Kemberly Richardson reports on the shark exhibit at The New York Aquarium.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
It was four years in the making - now a brand new building at The New York Aquarium is set to open to the public June 30th.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News got an exclusive look inside the 57,500-square foot space. It sits ocean-side in Coney Island. Superstorm Sandy destroyed many parts of the aquarium.


There were plans on the table to start construction on a new shark exhibit the day after the storm but they were put on hold. Visitors will now first walk through a coral reef tunnel then stroll past interactive and educational areas before stepping into a massive room where you will find the Hudson Canyon's Edge filled with sea life.

You will be thrilled as 18 different kinds of sharks and sting rays swim by in 800,000 gallons of water. It truly is a magnificent place where you can get up close and personal with sharks, learn so much about them and how you can help make sure they are around for years to come.
