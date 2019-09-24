Pets & Animals

Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck

ORLANDO, Florida -- A service dog working at Walt Disney World recently had a cuddly reunion with her favorite character -- Donald Duck!

Nala the dog's encounter with the Disney character was posted to Nala's official YouTube channel on September 20th.

A clip posted to Nala's Instagram read, "Nala was reunited with Donald Duck today!

Nala's Instagram features photos of the adorable pup in different places across Disney.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdisneydogservice animal
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot rescued from plane that ended up in tree after missing runway
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths
Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
CT responds to mosquito-borne disease outbreak after 1 dies
LIVE | Anti-LGBT attack prompts outrage in Queens
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Show More
Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of train
Reward offered after innocent dad fatally shot at birthday party
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
More TOP STORIES News