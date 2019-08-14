animal news

Shivering kangaroo feels the effects of winter in Australia

TOLMIE, Victoria -- An Australian woman captured footage of a shivering kangaroo standing in the snow in her family's garden in Tolmie, Victoria.

A cold front was hitting the region and the poor, chilly creature just looked miserable.

VIDEO: Seal smothers diver with affection in playful underwater encounter

Joanne Arrowsmith told Storyful her family had recently moved to a new home and they had "seen this large kangaroo relaxing" on their property in "the previous few weeks."

As snowfalls hit around their new home on Aug. 10, they saw the "resident kangaroo not enjoying the snow as much as we were."

"We spent time watching him through the window filming him but felt so sorry for him as he shivered. We ended up moving away in the hope that he would feel safer and move himself into some sheltered area," she said.

Arrowsmith said the family will now "plan for a shelter and hay for future winters" to help out the local wildlife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswinter stormwild animalsaustraliawintersnowanimal newsu.s. & worldanimals
ANIMAL NEWS
Bicyclist thrown from bike after slamming into black bear
Jogger films scary encounter with bear in Canada
Flipping shark amazes boaters
Boy has incredibly close encounter with humpback whale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Plastic surgeon kept arsenal of weapons to threaten wife
Body cam shows what happened when Yankees GM Cashman got pulled over
Stocks fall sharply after bond market warns of recession
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans, Trump official said
United tells pilots no alcohol for 12 hours before flights
Show More
Bicyclist thrown from bike after slamming into black bear
Teen struck in head, father shot during violent home break-in
Search on for speeding driver who struck bicyclist in NJ
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
More TOP STORIES News